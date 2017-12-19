All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
As far as I’m concerned, any list of the best or most unusual “Guilty Pleasure Christmas Songs” that doesn’t include “Dominic The Donkey” is incomplete as far as I’m concerned.

We’re going to play your favorite guilty pleasure Christmas songs tomorrow morning.

BTW, America’s most popular Christmas song is “Silent Night”, according to a new poll of over 1,000 people.

The poll was conducted by the Saint Leo University Polling Institute, and the participants could pick between 46 options . . . and they could choose more than one.  Here’s the Top 10:

 

1.  “Silent Night”

 

2.  “White Christmas”

 

3.  “Jingle Bells”

 

4.  “O Come All Ye Faithful”

 

5.  “Joy to the World”

 

6.  “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

 

7.  “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

 

8.  “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

 

9.  “The Little Drummer Boy”

 

10.  “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”.

 

 

Click Here to see the full list.

