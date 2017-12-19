Downtown Restaurant Week takes place August 20-26. Click here for more details.(Photo credit Ruth's Chris Steak House Facebook) (Photo credit Ruth's Chris Steak House Facebook)

If you are not finding the hours in your schedule to shop, chop, cook and serve, or, if you just want to go stress-free and enjoy a meal someone else cooks, you may want to go out to eat on Christmas Eve or Christmas.

Here is a list of a few restaurants scheduled to be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas.

Special note: Whether a restaurant is open or not varies depending on individual location or franchise. You should call your local restaurant to verify the hours they will be open, or if they will be open at all.

Bob Evans – Open for Christmas Eve, most closed on Christmas Day.

Boston Market – Select locations will be open to serving a traditional Christmas meal.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Most locations will be open for Christmas. Check with your local location for hours.

Chuck E Cheese – Some locations will be open for Christmas from noon to 6 p.m. Check your local franchise for its hours.

Country Buffet – Locations will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.

Denny’s – Denny’s is open 24 hours, including Christmas.

Hard Rock Cafe – Open limited hours on Christmas. Check local restaurant for hours.

HomeTown Buffet – Restaurants will be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.

Huddle House – Huddle House is open 24 hours, including Christmas.

IHOP – IHOP 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas.

McDonald’s – Participating locations are open Christmas, but hours vary by franchise.

Macaroni Grill – Participating locations will be open noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Old Country Buffet – Old Country Buffet will be open on Christmas Eve until 3 p.m. Locations will open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.

Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will open on Christmas, depending on the franchise.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Participating Ruth’s Chris will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Ryan’s – Open Christmas Eve until 3 p.m. and Christmas from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is open on Christmas.

Starbucks – Participating Starbucks will be open for Christmas.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas.