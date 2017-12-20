One grocery store employee has wowed fellow staffers and customers alike with the voice of an angel — just in time for the holidays.

Video of Gilly Assuncao performing live, opera renditions of Christmas classics at Russo’s in Watertown, Massachusetts, is making waves on the internet.

Karen Russo, the daughter of the store’s owner, told ABC News that her father typically hires a singer to perform music live in the store over the holidays. Assuncao was helping the musical act hired this year to do a sound check on Friday when he began to sing himself.

“I hear this incredible operatic sound coming from the greenhouse,” Karen’s sister, Christina Russo, told ABC. “I kept walking closer and I thought it was definitely some kind of tape recording. Then I saw it was Gilly standing there with a microphone. I thought, ‘Oh he must be lip syncing.’ I thought this was a joke.”

