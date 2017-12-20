Unless otherwise indicated below, KEZK-FM’s general contest rules apply to KEZK-FM contests. For specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KEZK-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KEZK-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.
St. Louis Blues Ticket Giveaway
(1/2/18 – 1/5/18)
For the St. Louis Blues ticket giveaway contest, enter between 5:30a on January 2, 2018 and 10:00a on January 5, 2018 being the 7thcaller after you hear the on-air solicit for the contest. Up to four (4) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers hockey game at the Scottrade Center located at 1401 Clark St, St. Louis, MO 63103 on January 9, 2018 at 7:00p valued at $200 courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. Otherwise, KEZK-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.