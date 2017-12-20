photo by Country Crock

Still need to make some cookies for your guests or for Santa??? These are simple gingerbread cookies that Santa will love!!

Easy Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. baking soda

1 cup (2 sticks) Country Crock® Buttery Sticks

1/2 cup molasses

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 Tbsp. water

Directions:

Combine flour, spices and baking soda in medium bowl; set aside.

Beat Country Crock® Buttery Sticks, molasses, brown sugar and water in large bowl with electric mixer until combined. Gradually add flour mixture, with mixer on low speed, just until combined, scraping down sides of bowl occasionally. Divide dough into quarters. Wrap each piece in plastic wrap, then flatten into rectangle. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm enough to roll.

Preheat oven to 350°. Roll each dough quarter to 1/4-in. thickness on well floured surface with well floured rolling pin. Cut into shapes using 3-1/2-in. cookie cutter. Arrange 1-in. apart on cookie sheets.

Bake 9 minutes or until set. Cool 2 minutes on wire rack. Remove from baking sheets and cool completely. Decorate, if desired, with Decorating Icing*.

*Decorating Icing: Beat 1 box (16 oz.) confectioners sugar, 2 Tbsp. dried egg white powder and 6 Tbsp. water in medium bowl with electric mixer until smooth, about 3 mintues. Store in container in refrigerator up to 2 days.