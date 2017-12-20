All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
This can hardly be a surprise, right?

According to a new survey, HALF of women say their office Christmas party is their most stressful event of the season…and that includes hosting family on Christmas or going out on New Year’s Eve.

The biggest issues are figuring out what to wear and how to have FUN . . . while staying professional.  Yes, that’s still big concern for women, even in 2017.

The survey didn’t ask men if they have the same level of stress about their company’s Christmas party.

