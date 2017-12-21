All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Have you already “checked out” this week? According to the Huffington post, more than half (57%) of employees admit to clocking off from work mentally – meaning productivity is pretty much shot.

Here are a few other holiday stats to slow down your productivity too:

  • 42% of us are using time at work to shop online for Christmas gifts.
  • 35% are spending time planning Christmas day.
  • 30% are planning their Christmas break.
  • 17% will duck out of work early.
  • 16% will have a sip of liquor or two while on the job.
  • 12% take longer lunch breaks than usual.

