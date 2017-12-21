There is a ton of stuff I should be doing like drinking more water, saving more money. But you know what they say about old habits….Maybe one of these will strike a chord with you!

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers to share which habits changed their lives for the better in 2017. Here are 10 that you should try next year:

“I’ve saved every $5 bill I get back from change and put it in a wine glass. I’ve saved up over $200 dollars in just a few months. This is the first time in my life that I’ve successfully saved any large sum of money.”

“Every morning I take about 10-15 minutes to stretch everything. It wakes me up more than any amount of coffee ever has!”

“I started off 2017 by taking a 2.5 month long break from social media. I found myself having more focus and clarity, I felt less stressed and overwhelmed, and I found myself having more time and what felt like better control over my life as a whole.”

“I tried to avoid unnecessary apologies by switching sorry to thank you. For example, if I was holding someone up at work because I was in a stressful rush, instead of saying sorry I would say thank you for being patient with me. It tends to stop the back and forth of apologizing when no one is really at fault. Also, people like to feel appreciated, so thank you is a great alternative.”

“It took a hell of a lot of willpower at the start, but I found that when I got straight up when my alarm went off I felt more prepared for the day – I had more time to get myself ready and actually made me feel more awake!!”

“I made myself a rule – if I can make it at home, don’t order it for takeout. I’ve saved a ton of money as a result.”

“I stopped using my laptop in bed.”

“I started a happiness calendar. Everyday I write down something that has made me happy. Only a few words. I started 2017 feeling really low and sad and wanted to try and make myself recognize happiness when it happened.”

“I didn’t do much for my very dry skin but now that I’ve started using a cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer, my skin is so much softer and my redness has really cleared up.”

“Every time you go to have some water, aim for 15 sips. It’s really the easiest way to drink more water.”

