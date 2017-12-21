I caught my oldest son (12) rummaging through the basement yesterday…he claimed he was “checking on the laundry”.

Yeah….right!!

If you already bought your family’s Christmas presents and you’re hiding them under the bed because no one will ever look for them there . . . yeah, they’ve already been found.

A new survey asked people for the BEST places to hide presents so their kids and their significant other can’t find them.

Here are the five ideas that got the most votes . . .

1. At a friend’s house.

2. In suitcases.

3. The back of the top shelf of your closet.

4. The back of the top shelf of your kitchen cupboard.

5. Deep in the tool shed.

