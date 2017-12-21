All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:hiding presents from kids

I caught my oldest son (12) rummaging through the basement yesterday…he claimed he was “checking on the laundry”.

Yeah….right!!

If you already bought your family’s Christmas presents and you’re hiding them under the bed because no one will ever look for them there . . . yeah, they’ve already been found.

A new survey asked people for the BEST places to hide presents so their kids and their significant other can’t find them.

Here are the five ideas that got the most votes . . .

 

1.  At a friend’s house.

 

2.  In suitcases.

 

3.  The back of the top shelf of your closet.

 

4.  The back of the top shelf of your kitchen cupboard.

 

5.  Deep in the tool shed. 

 

Click Here to read more

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live