(photo by: Youtube.com)

See what the MOST popular Christmas movie is in every state.

Americans LOVE Christmas movies, but what Christmas movie is LOVED the MOST in each state? CableTV.com examined Google Trends and AMC’s top 20 Christmas movies to come up with a state-by-state analysis showing what the most popular Christmas movies are across the United States.

“Home Alone”, “Elf”, and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” take the top spots across large parts of the country.

And Missourians likes “Christmas Vacation”, while Illinoisans enjoy “Home Alone”.

