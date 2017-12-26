After revealing her second pregnancy last month, Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds has now announced that she and husband Jim Edmonds are expecting twins. “Surprise, surprise! We’re having twins!” the 33-year-old shared on Instagram alongside a pic that shows her cradling her baby bump behind a sign that reads, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats.”

Her 47-year-old husband also holds a sign that reads, “Edmonds twin boys, June 2018.” In August, Meghan told Us Weekly, “If it was up to me I’d have, like, five babies!” She and Jim welcomed daughter Aspen in November 2016. Jim also has three daughters and a son from his two previous marriages.

SANTA IS REAL!!!! #aspenkingedmonds A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

It looks like Meghan and Jim will have their hands full that is for sure! 😊

Click here to read more!