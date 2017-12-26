Photo by: Dreamstime

Happy 26th birthday to Schlafly Brewing Co.!

In honor of their golden birthday, they are offering 1991-era beer prices all day TODAY at both the downtown Tap Room, and Bottleworks location in Maplewood.

You can get any pint, from the Pale Ale to the seasonal Double Bean Blonde for just $3.50!

The Maplewood location will have live music by the Roundhouse Kings and The High Dives, among others.

