Doesn’t it seem like you just got your Christmas lights up. So, let’s talk about you taking them down.

A new survey asked people when a, quote, “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations.

And here are the results…

1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%.

2. January 1st, 32%.

3. February, 7%.

4. December 26th, 3%.

In other words, once Christmas is over, there’s no rush. But once New Year’s is over? Time to get on that.

