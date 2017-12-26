Photo by: Dreamstime
Doesn’t it seem like you just got your Christmas lights up. So, let’s talk about you taking them down.
A new survey asked people when a, quote, “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations.
And here are the results…
1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%.
2. January 1st, 32%.
3. February, 7%.
4. December 26th, 3%.
In other words, once Christmas is over, there’s no rush. But once New Year’s is over? Time to get on that.
Click Here to see more.