Most husbands get asked to dress up as Santa Claus, but this husband is winning at Christmas this year.

He was asked by his wife to rearrange their entire living room so she could take the perfect boomerang video for her Instagram followers.

Of course her son documented the entire photoshoot, and his dad’s reaction is priceless!

I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life pic.twitter.com/nMHdWtY0dE — Taylor Burkhalter (@TLBurkhalter) December 24, 2017

The things we do for our spouses….😄 His face says “This woman is crazy and ridiculous.” His heart says “But God, do I love her.”

The mom captioned her video with, “Make your own snow 👼 in Louisiana 😂”. The finished product is fabulous!

The fit mom may have had 29 followers before, now has 15.2k followers. 😂