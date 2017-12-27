Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press

Word is they are working on a revival of Mad About You!! Sources say informal talks have begun with Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser to bring the show back for a limited run. It ended in 1999 but if you remember they wrapped it up with a look into the future. Reiser talked about a Mad About You return during an interview for his role in the second season of Stranger Things. “If we can find the story to tell, and anybody’s interested, I’d be open to it,” he told People. Here’s hoping! Read more here.