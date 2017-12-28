Photo by: dreamstime

Have you started thinking about what you will do different in 2018?

Over 50% of New Year’s resolutions fail by Jan. 31. Nevertheless, many make one, and around 8% actually keep it!

According to a report by INC, here are the 2018 Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions:

10. Spend more time with family and friends

9. Reduce alcohol consumption

8. Find a new job

7. Read more

6. Stop smoking

5. Learn a new hobby or skill

4. Save more and spend less

3. Lose weight

2. Exercise more

#1 – Eat healthier or diet

What is your 2018 New Year’s Resolutions?