Have you started thinking about what you will do different in 2018?
Over 50% of New Year’s resolutions fail by Jan. 31. Nevertheless, many make one, and around 8% actually keep it!
According to a report by INC, here are the 2018 Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions:
10. Spend more time with family and friends
9. Reduce alcohol consumption
8. Find a new job
7. Read more
6. Stop smoking
5. Learn a new hobby or skill
4. Save more and spend less
3. Lose weight
2. Exercise more
#1 – Eat healthier or diet
What is your 2018 New Year’s Resolutions?
