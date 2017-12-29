This is adorable! A white rhino named Zohari gave birth to baby boy and born on December 24, 2017 at the Toronto Zoo. The zoo says both mom and baby are doing very well, with reports that mom is very tired but a very calm and protective first-time mom. The calf is very big and strong, weighing in at 62.3 kg (137 pounds!!!), he has been eating more than would be expected, and he apparently has very hairy ears. This is the fifth birth of a white rhinoceros in Toronto Zoo’s history, with the last born in 1990.

This recent birth is very important as the species is currently listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and there are approximately only 19,682 – 21,077 left in the wild according to the IUCN African Rhino Specialist Group 2016.