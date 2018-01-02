Mandatory Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK

Carrie Underwood has shared that a fall at her house in Nashville resulted in 40 to 50 stitches in her face, in addition to a previously-revealed wrist surgery.

During a year-end letter to fans at her fan club website, the singer says that doctors told her husband, Mike Fisher, that they needed dozens of stitches during surgery performed the night of the incident.

It’s been an uncertain eight weeks since the Nov. 10 fall, and in her note she admits she’s not sure how she’ll look when the healing and treatment is finished:

Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. https://www.instagram.com/p/BdOBtCxlnXD/

Additionally Underwood says that she’ll be entering the studio next week and is excited for an amazing 2018.