Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Steve Harvey stole the show during FOX’s New Year’s Eve Special on Sunday night by wearing an over-the-top, head-to-toe white ensemble to keep himself warm while reporting live from Times Square. As expected, Twitter had a lot to say about his look–which included a matching white hat.

Here are 10 of the funniest tweets (see full list at the link):

1. Steve Harvey out there looking like [Scandal’s] Olivia Pope

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

2. IS THIS HOW WE’RE ABOUT TO CLOSE THIS TRAUMATIC YEAR?!? WITH STEVE HARVEY DIPPED IN HEAVY WHIPPED CREAM!!?

3. I respect the fact Steve Harvey started the New Year looking like a snowman who solves mysteries.

4. Steve Harvey dressed like your uncle who just won his divorce.

5. Steve Harvey looks like a burnt marshmallow.

6. Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can’t unsee it.

Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can't unsee it. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/JeiWKU7l28 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2018

7. Steve Harvey out here looking like he’s about to announce the first-ever Hunger Games.

8. And Steve Harvey out here looking like the Mary J. Blige Share My World cover.

9. Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles.

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles pic.twitter.com/Et7o8wQyq0 — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) January 1, 2018

