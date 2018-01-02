Steve Harvey stole the show during FOX’s New Year’s Eve Special on Sunday night by wearing an over-the-top, head-to-toe white ensemble to keep himself warm while reporting live from Times Square. As expected, Twitter had a lot to say about his look–which included a matching white hat.
Here are 10 of the funniest tweets (see full list at the link):
1. Steve Harvey out there looking like [Scandal’s] Olivia Pope
2. IS THIS HOW WE’RE ABOUT TO CLOSE THIS TRAUMATIC YEAR?!? WITH STEVE HARVEY DIPPED IN HEAVY WHIPPED CREAM!!?
3. I respect the fact Steve Harvey started the New Year looking like a snowman who solves mysteries.
4. Steve Harvey dressed like your uncle who just won his divorce.
5. Steve Harvey looks like a burnt marshmallow.
6. Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can’t unsee it.
7. Steve Harvey out here looking like he’s about to announce the first-ever Hunger Games.
8. And Steve Harvey out here looking like the Mary J. Blige Share My World cover.
9. Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles.
