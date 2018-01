If you think it’s cold here in St. Louis, check out these photos from around the world!

Be thankful you’re most likely looking at these photos inside, because they are giving us chills just looking at them.

How Niagara Falls is looking in the extreme cold. 📷 @MuhammadLila pic.twitter.com/idtTLEftz0 — Norm Kelly (@norm) December 29, 2017

Another frozen shark has been found along the Cape Cod shoreline. “It was a sharksicle,” said one conservationist. https://t.co/0qBoKSI4Ob pic.twitter.com/hGFrGQpXQE — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 31, 2017

my dad is by far the most extra man I know. pic.twitter.com/zLTgvMSZAp — Zuleika (@zsequeira) December 31, 2017

Even though the sites maybe pretty incredible to see, don’t forget about the people that don’t have heat this time of year.

Heat Up St. Louis is currently asking for donations, for those in need during these frigid months. Below is how you can help:

#COLD: Need is off-the-hook for those seeking utility help, vs. last year this time. Demand is up by 56%! We're always asking IL/MO needy residents to pay something on their utilities; and avoid unsafe methods of heating! Donors please give at https://t.co/7uROh2bwCq! Thank you! — heatupstlouis.org (@heatupstl) January 2, 2018

