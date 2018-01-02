KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:Contest, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, tickets, Win
Dec 30, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and teammates celebrate a game winning goal scored by right wing Scottie Upshall (9) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scottrade Center. The Blues won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Florida Panthers

Contest Ends: Friday, January 5, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Florida Panthers on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 7 p.m.

For more ticket information, go to stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 5, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live