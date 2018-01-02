Dec 30, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and teammates celebrate a game winning goal scored by right wing Scottie Upshall (9) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scottrade Center. The Blues won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Florida Panthers

Contest Ends: Friday, January 5, 2018

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Florida Panthers on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 7 p.m.

For more ticket information, go to stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 5, 2018. Read the official contest rules.