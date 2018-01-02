KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Matt Lauer’s co-anchor chair on TODAY now belongs to Hoda Kotb.

NBC News announced this morning that Kotb, who’s filled in for Lauer following his removal in November over sexual harassment allegations, has now been named Savannah Guthrie’s permanent co-host.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie gushed on-air this morning while announcing the decision. “There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you.”

Kotb will also continue to co-host the show’s fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. The announcement marks the first time TODAY will be co-anchored by two women.

