Fox 2’s Glenn Zimmerman gets a shout out from Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon!! Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon hosted the 129th Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s Day. They were playing the roles of newscasters during the telecast on Amazon Prime. And as I’m sure you know, The Lindbergh High School band from St. Louis was marching in the parade Monday morning. Ferrell and Shannon mentioned that FOX 2 Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is an alumni. Glenn graduated from the school in 1982. They had a little bit of fun with it. And just FYI: Glenn is alive and well. And he’s my favorite!!!

And here’s what happened on Fox 2: