(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Mariah Carey briefly paused her performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sunday night to request a beverage. “I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me,” she announced into the mic. Unfortunately for Mariah, there was no tea. “They told me there would be tea,” she delared. “Oh, it’s a disaster! Okay, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea.” The moment was quickly turned into a meme and went viral on Twitter. “‘I was told there would be tea,’ @MariahCarey at #RockinEve. I’m using that line every time I’m disappointed in 2018,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote, “If Mariah Carey can make it through that performance without her hot tea, then I can make it through another year.”

Mariah appeared to be aware of the jokes and later posted a photo of herself drinking from a mug. “Found my tea!” she proclaimed at 2:38 a.m. on New Years Day.

