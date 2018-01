(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

If you were cooped up in the house over Christmas, you will understand how you can get a little stir crazy.

Check out this Dad that decided to reenact Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” video for the family, leotards and all!

There are the things dads will do for their little girls, and then there’s this guy.

That will be a Christmas memory these girls won’t forget!