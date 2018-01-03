St. Louis staple, Gioia’s Deli, will open a third location in Creve Coeur!

Owners, Alex and Amanda Donley, signed the lease for the new store, located at 623 N. New Ballas Road (formerly Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs), at the end of 2017 and are expecting a relatively short build out.

The newest Gioia’s Deli is set to open in spring of 2018.

There will be a retail section in the newest Gioia’s, and will include local meats, cheeses and other items from the historic “Hill” neighborhood will be for sale in Creve Coeur to give everyone a taste of where it all started.

Gioia’s Deli Creve Coeur will offer the same menu as the other locations, including the $1 off “Word of the Week” promotions and the Not-So-Secret menu, which is found on our website. At present, the Creve Coeur location is slated to be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Take a look at their menu and more information here.