(Photo by Orlando Barria/EFE/Sipa USA)

Justin Timberlake has announced that he’s coming out with a new album on February 2nd called Man of the Woods. The project is believed to mark his long-rumored foray into country music following his much-lauded performance with Chris Stapleton at the 2015 CMA Awards.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but–more so than any other album I’ve ever written–where I’m from,” Timberlake says in a 60-second trailer for the project on YouTube. “It’s personal.” The preview clip also includes many shots of JT walking through cornfields as jangly acoustic music plays in the background, although it ends with some synth-pop sounds as Pharrell Williams announces in a studio.

He also announced that he’ll drop (which is cool, record label speak for release) a new song this Friday.