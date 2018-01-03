This is one of those videos that we could curl up with a warm cup of coffee and just listen to all day.
Musician Alexandr Misko covered an acoustic version of “Careless Whisper” that will simply blow you away. And it’s not because it sounds amazing, just watch his fingers!
We think Sir George Micheal would approve.
Misko also covered Micheal Jackson’s Bille Jean. Watch below:
