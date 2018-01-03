(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pizza Hut is kicking off 2018 by offering 50 percent off all orders made online or via the company’s mobile app. “The holidays are over, but entertaining season is in full swing.

And we’re kicking off 2018 with a deal that helps slow the spending, but not the fun,” Pizza Hut vice president of marketing Zipporah Allen says in a release.

Get 50% off menu-priced pizzas. Online only through 1/8. pic.twitter.com/qpyLTPefv6 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 2, 2018

The Los Angeles Times reports that each electronic order made through January 8 is eligible for 50 percent off as well as for Hut Rewards–the only national pizza loyalty program that rewards customers with unlimited points toward free pizza for every dollar spent on food online.

