Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:amazon.com, Target
When I told my wife about this yesterday she literally gasped.

“WHAT?  Don’t mess with my Target?”

If you’re Amazon, and your biggest 2017 news was the acquisition of Whole Foods, what will you do for an encore in 2018? Buy Target, says analyst Gene Munster in his annual list of predictions.

“Target is the ideal offline partner for Amazon for two reasons: shared demographic and manageable but comprehensive store count,” writes Munster. “As for the demographic, Target’s focus on moms is central to Amazon’s approach to win wallet share.”

Reports suggest while antitrust issues could inhibit such a merger, “for Amazon, big, ambitious moves are necessary to really compete with Walmart.”

Right now, it’s just a prediction from an analyst, but what do you think?  Could Amazon and Target really coexist?

