(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

If you clear your schedule on Thursday nights for TGIT get ready for this EPIC news!!

The famously talented producer, Shonda Rhimes just confirmed that we will see a crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder in the near future. 😱😁🙌

She posted on Facebook a script that shares a conversation between Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope, and Annalise Keating played by Viola Davis.

Rhimes captioned the photo, “People. It’s happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”

And to say that the leading ladies are on board is an understatement! Check out their whereabouts..

Don’t worry we just spilled our popcorn and wine too! Wow…

