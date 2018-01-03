KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Filed Under:How to Get Away With Murder, scandal, Shonda Rhimes, TGIT, TV Shows
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

If you clear your schedule on Thursday nights for TGIT get ready for this EPIC news!!

The famously talented producer, Shonda Rhimes just confirmed that we will see a crossover between Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder in the near future. 😱😁🙌

She posted on Facebook a script that shares a conversation between Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope, and Annalise Keating played by Viola Davis.

Rhimes captioned the photo, “People. It’s happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”

And to say that the leading ladies are on board is an understatement! Check out their whereabouts..

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Don’t worry we just spilled our popcorn and wine too! Wow…

Click here to read more!

 

 

