The X-Files ran 9 seasons, ending in 2002, then returned for 6 episodes in 2016, ending with a major cliffhanger, and leaving a lot of unanswered questions for longtime fans.

Tonight the X-files returns to television, with our favorite characters Scully and Mulder.

In an interview with E News, the two stars were asked if there will be answers in the new season? Duchovny responded “No”, while Anderson said, “I don’t think they’ll ever be satisfied”, then laughed.

On moving forward from the last 6 episodes, Duchovny noted, “We didn’t know what was going to happen after the last six, obviously we didn’t know if it was going to be successful or work at all”–“So once we saw that it did, we thought we could come back and as you said resolve it or figure out a way to end.”

