Being kind goes a long way, all the way to our hometown of St. Louis!

Ellen Degeneres decided to surprise a local cashier, Mike Haynes where he works at Walgreens in Richmond Heights.

Ellen learned about Mike’s kindness towards all of the Walgreens customers he works with through one of his regular customers, Stacy Tasman.

She secretly started a fundraiser for Mike to give him extra cash for the holidays, and exceeded her $2,500 goal thanks to the kindness of the community.

But Ellen had more in store for Mike!