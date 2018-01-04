A website called The Daily Dot just analyzed millions of searches from last year to figure out what the people in every state Googled more than anyone else. And here are some of the highlights . . .

1. Missouri was very interested in the allegations of sexual abuse by Matt Lauer while Illinois residents were more general in their searches and simply wanted to know about “celebrities” being accused.

2. Stuff related to the solar eclipse was big, especially the states in its path. People in South Carolina searched for “eclipse glasses” . . . Arkansas searched for “eye damage from solar eclipses” . . . and Indiana wondered “what is a solar eclipse?”

3. Colorado and North Carolina both had top searches related to Bill O’Reilly and Nebraska searched for Harvey Weinstein accusers.

D.C. took a different approach to last year’s “Me Too” movement . . . the top search there was “What is sexual harassment?”

4. And some states looked at totally frivolous things, including “giant penguin” in Michigan . . . “unicorn Frappuccino” in Washington . . . “Wonder Woman” in Utah . . . and “How to make a fidget spinner” in West Virginia.

Click Here to read more.