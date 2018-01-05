The red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes will be unlike any fans have ever seen. Following reports that several stars will wear black to protest Hollywood’s sexual misconduct problems, The Blast and E! now claim that many famous females are planning to walk the carpet in pairs in support of the new anti-harassment initiative, Time’s Up.

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, both prominent figures in the new Time’s UP movement, are expected to appear on the red carpet side by side, while Jessica Chastain is also expected to pair up with another actress at the event. At least 10 women will reportedly walk alongside other women leading into the night’s award show. The 2018 Golden Globes will be hosted by Seth Meyers and will air live on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.