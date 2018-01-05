Credit: Sammi/AdMedia

What is the worst movie you’ve ever willingly watched?

That’s a tough question for any parent to answer since we spend 95% of our movie viewing sitting through whichever Pixar flick has caught our kids attention, however at least in my case anyway, I think I can give a definitive answer to this question.

The single worst movie I’ve ever sat through without being coerced (or tied to a chair) is without question….

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

A couple of things…I realize I’m not really the target demo for this film. It would actually be a little creepy if I really liked it (and to be completely fair, my daughter loved it—which is all I care about it the end. Watching her watch it was all I needed, plus this was a movie my daughter, who was not yet 7-years-old at the time, insisted we see as a way to celebrate my birthday! What kind of father would I be if I said no to that sort of “daddy-daughter date” request?

But..in terms of my own tastes…to say it was awful is an insult to truly awful filmakers. It makes The Emoji Movie (listed below) look like an academy award nominee. But I went…willingly, as any father should under similar circumstances.

How would you answer this question?

The Ringer polled several staff members to find out what they worst movie they’ve ever willingly watched as an adult is. Here are their submissions: