Valerie Macona / AFP / Getty Images

The National League of Junior Cotillions is out with its annual list of the 10 Best-Mannered People of 2017.

This year’s roundup is topped by golfer Rickie Fowler “for consistently well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course.”

The league also praises Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman “for dignity and courage in coming forward as a victim of abuse.”

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines “for kindness to fans, family and television audience, and Selena Gomez for “being a strong role model for fans while growing up in the public spotlight.”

Here is this year’s full top 10: