Valerie Macona / AFP / Getty Images

The National League of Junior Cotillions is out with its annual list of the 10 Best-Mannered People of 2017.

This year’s roundup is topped by golfer Rickie Fowler “for consistently well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course.”

The league also praises Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman “for dignity and courage in coming forward as a victim of abuse.”

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines “for kindness to fans, family and television audience, and Selena Gomez for “being a strong role model for fans while growing up in the public spotlight.”

Here is this year’s full top 10:

    1. Rickie Fowler (American professional golfer)
    2. Aly Raisman (American gymnast)
    3. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans football quarterback)
    4. Joanna Gaines (HGTV reality star & Author)
    5. Sadie Robertson (Actress and reality television star on Duck Dynasty)
    6. David Beckham (English soccer player)
    7. Selena Gomez (Pop singer and actress)
    8. Thomas Rhett (Country singer-songwriter)
    9. Matt Kuchar (American professional golfer)
    10. Meghan Markle (American actress)

Do you agree with this list, or would you add any celebs? Let us know!

