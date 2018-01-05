Valerie Macona / AFP / Getty Images
The National League of Junior Cotillions is out with its annual list of the 10 Best-Mannered People of 2017.
This year’s roundup is topped by golfer Rickie Fowler “for consistently well-mannered conduct both on and off the golf course.”
The league also praises Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman “for dignity and courage in coming forward as a victim of abuse.”
Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines “for kindness to fans, family and television audience, and Selena Gomez for “being a strong role model for fans while growing up in the public spotlight.”
Here is this year’s full top 10:
- Rickie Fowler (American professional golfer)
- Aly Raisman (American gymnast)
- Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans football quarterback)
- Joanna Gaines (HGTV reality star & Author)
- Sadie Robertson (Actress and reality television star on Duck Dynasty)
- David Beckham (English soccer player)
- Selena Gomez (Pop singer and actress)
- Thomas Rhett (Country singer-songwriter)
- Matt Kuchar (American professional golfer)
- Meghan Markle (American actress)
Do you agree with this list, or would you add any celebs? Let us know!