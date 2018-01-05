The Golden Globes are serious about tackling Hollywood’s misogyny problem. So serious, in fact, that they’re planning a Thelma and Louise reunion onstage at the event, with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis scheduled to appear together as celebrity presenters.

The two Oscar winners are included in the latest list of presenters announced for the Globes, which also includes Sarah Paulson, Jessica Chastain and Ron Howard. Seth Meyers host this year’s Globes, which kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and air live on NBC.