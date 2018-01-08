KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Debra Messing called out sexism at E! while speaking with the network on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night. “I was shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” the Will and Grace actress told host Giuliana Rancic during E!’s live red carpet telecast. “I miss Catt Sadler.” Like several celebrities on the red carpet, Messing wore black in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative and its effort to combat harassment and inequality in the workplace. As BuzzFeed points out, Sadler left E! in December when she found out her male co-star Jason Kennedy was making nearly twice her salary. Other celebrities who wore black on Sunday night included Tracee Ellis Ross, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Angelina Jolie, Issa Rae, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Meryl Streep.

