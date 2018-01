Singer/Songwriter Rod Stewart, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-music icon, just announced plans for an extensive North American summer tour.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will be hitting the road and making a stop in St. Louis!

The tour will be performed at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 19th, 2018.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 12 at 10am.