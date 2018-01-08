Sara Bareilles is about to take another step in her acting career, one of biblical proportions.

The singer-songwriter is set to play Mary Magdalene opposite John Legend in the upcoming NBC production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

My prayers have been answered! Dream role! Opposite @johnlegend in #jesuschristsuperstar, I will be Mary Magdalene on @NBC this April! 🙏🏽❤️ — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) January 6, 2018

Tony and Grammy nominee Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for and appeared in the current Broadway musical Waitress, expressed her enthusiasm for the new project in a statement: “To say I’m excited about this performance is the understatement of the century. This score and this musical have been a part of me from a very young age and it will be one of the great thrills of my life to sing these iconic songs. It’s incredible to see the beloved medium of musical theatre being embraced by television audiences, and this cast and creative team is extraordinary. I feel extremely lucky to be a part of the project!”

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which will be a concert staging of this iconic rock opera in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York, is set to air on Easter Sunday, April 1.

Click here to read more!