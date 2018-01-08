Here are last night’s winners from the Golden Globes.

The biggest winners at last night’s “75th Golden Globes” were “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Big Little Lies” which both took home four awards.

MOVIE AWARDS

Best Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actress, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actor, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Coco”

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Screenplay: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Written by Martin McDonagh)

Best Original Song: “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Original Score: “The Shape of Water” (by Alexandre Desplat)

Best Foreign-Language Film: Germany and France’s “In the Fade”

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Drama Series: “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “Big Little Lies ” (HBO)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Cecil C. DeMille Award: Oprah Winfrey

