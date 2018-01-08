Oprah Winfrey gave a powerful speech calling out sexual abusers while accepting the Cecil B. de Mille Award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. After being introduced by Reese Witherspoon, Oprah opened her speech by recalling the moment she watched Sydney Poitier become the first black man to win an Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field.

“I had never seen a black man recognized like that before,” she noted. “What a moment like that means to a little girl, a kid watching from the cheap seats, as my mom came through the door, bone-tired from cleaning other people’s houses.”

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power to those men, but their time is up,” Oprah continued. “Their time is up!”

Some are suggesting the speech was a prelude to a potential presidential run for Oprah in 2020…thoughts?