By Scott T. Sterling

James Taylor and his All-Star Band will tour the country starting this May with Bonnie Raitt along for the ride.

The tour kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on May 8 with dates mapped out through July 1, when the jaunt wraps up in Buffalo, NY.

Additional dates will be announced, with more shows slated for Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC, Greenville, SC, Wichita, KS, Oklahoma City, OK, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, Indianapolis, IN.

Tickets for the announced dates go on-sale to the public January 19th at 10am local time. See the full tour itinerary below.

5/8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

5/9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

5/11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

5/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

5/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

5/27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

5/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

6/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

6/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

7/1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

**Tickets for the show in St. Paul, MN go on sale January 20th at 10am local time.

