Courtesy: Live Nation

Win: A pair of tickets to Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

Contest Ends: Friday, January 12, 2018

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Greg will be giving away tickets three times each morning!

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 12, 2018. Read the official contest rules.