If you are a child of the 80’s and love Stranger Things we found just the event for you!

Hosted by Crafted Events, a company that creates the nostalgia of childhood for adult parties is throwing the ultimate Snow Ball school dance inspired by Stranger Things!

In true middle school fashion, you don’t have to come with a date, but you can come with a group of friends!

The Epiphany Gymnasium will be transformed into the 1984 Hawkins Middle School.

Your tickets will include:

Multiple food stations, including a build-your-own-waffle bar

Unlimited drinks (includes craft beer, wine and 4 signature cocktails)

Live band- Vintage Vibe (80’s music all night!)

Look-A-Like Contest with prizes!

Classic Arcade and Gaming Area (play as much as you want!)

Friends Don’t Lie Station with custom friendship bracelets

A Bedazzle Station and button making

Scavenger Hunt Contest to FIND WILL (walkie talkies will be provided)

Photo Booth that will transport you to The Upside Down



Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, get more ticket info here.