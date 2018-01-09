KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Get the tissues ready, “This Is Us” returns tonight for it’s mid-season premiere on NBC at 8 p.m.

The first show after the break is titled “The Fifth Wheel” which will supposedly deal with the fallout of Kevin’s addiction.

According to EWThis Is Us executive producer Issac Aptaker warns viewers to get ready.

“We are] not using some of our fancier types of flashing around and montage and beautiful photography but really just letting [the characters] act and hash out what’s happened over these last few episodes.” The scene will show various family members trying to “sort out how to best be there for their brother and son,” Aptaker continues, “and in a really, really explosive and ambitious way, playing out a lot of their family drama in this 11-page, nonstop, tour de force scene.”

