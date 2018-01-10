In its heyday, American Idol introduced the world to stars-in-the-making like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert. But the show faded in ratings and cultural significance during its last seasons on FOX.

However, the new judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — are determined to find memorable talents on the ABC reboot. “We are wasting our time if we don’t find another star,” Perry declared at a recent press conference. “A lot of our viewers will see themselves in some of these contestants. They will relate and they will feel hope… hopefully they can be inspired to achieve their own dreams.”

Also TMZ reports that American Idol is eliminating bad auditions from the show.

Former contestant, William Hung, who had one of the top worst auditions on Idol, feels it’s an “unwise move because those auditions make the show standout and scrapping them will hurt ratings.”

The American Idol reboot will premiere on March 11.

