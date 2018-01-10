Photo: Kai Z Feng

By Hayden Wright

As the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards approach, more A-list performers have been announced. On January 28, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, Bruno Mars & Cardi B, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will take the stage to perform their hits from 2017. They join Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, P!nk Patti LuPone and Ben Platt who were previously announced as performers at this year’s ceremony.

Fonsi and Yankee are nominated this year for “Despacito,” which will vie for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Justin Bieber, who appears on the nominated remix, has not been confirmed to join them onstage.

It seems likely that Burno and Cardi will perform their recently released remix of “Finesse,” while the female MC competes for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Bodak Yellow”). Logic’s suicide awareness song “1-800-273-8255,” is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. The track features Cara who has four nominations this year, and Khalid who has five.

Kesha’s comeback album Rainbow is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and she earned a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for “Praying.” Meanwhile, SZA’s performance will represent her five nominations, including Best New Artist.

As the list of performers grows, so does anticipation for the 60th annual GRAMMY awards. Tune in January 28 to see who goes home with the night’s biggest prizes.