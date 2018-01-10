KEZK Listeners: Our contest line has changed! Missouri - (314) 531-1025 | Illinois - (618) 259-1025
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:Top 80's catch phrases

Say what you will about the 80’s, and those of us who lived through that decade could probably say more than you’d ever wish to hear, but it was the decade of the catch phrase…this is an undisputed fact!

The website, Ranker put out what I thought was a pretty decent list of “The Greatest 80’s Catch Phrases” over the weekend.

Sure, you could argue as I did on the air this morning, that “Where’s The Beef” belonged in the top 5, but that’s nitpicking.

Thoughts? Any additions or subtractions you feel strongly about?

1.) “Say Hello To My little Friend!”

 

2.) “I’ll Be Back”

 

3.) “I Pity The Fool!”

 

4.) “Watchu Talkin’ Bout Willis?”

 

5.) “I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up!”

And my honorable mention is…

“Where’s The Beef?”

Click Here to get their full list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live