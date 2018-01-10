Say what you will about the 80’s, and those of us who lived through that decade could probably say more than you’d ever wish to hear, but it was the decade of the catch phrase…this is an undisputed fact!

The website, Ranker put out what I thought was a pretty decent list of “The Greatest 80’s Catch Phrases” over the weekend.

Sure, you could argue as I did on the air this morning, that “Where’s The Beef” belonged in the top 5, but that’s nitpicking.

Thoughts? Any additions or subtractions you feel strongly about?

1.) “Say Hello To My little Friend!”

2.) “I’ll Be Back”

3.) “I Pity The Fool!”

4.) “Watchu Talkin’ Bout Willis?”

5.) “I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up!”

And my honorable mention is…

“Where’s The Beef?”

